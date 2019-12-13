Back to Sharm with Diverse

The news of the restarting of UK flights to Sharm el Sheikh has been greeted with this offer from tour operator Diverse Travel.

“The reefs are revitalised, and the marine life is teeming, making now the perfect time to dive the iconic sites of the Sinai Peninsula,” it says. “Reduced diver numbers makes it feel like diving back in the 1990s.

“Sharm el Sheikh isn’t just for the diver; non-divers can also enjoy a wide choice of activities, hotels, shops, bars and restaurants set in a cosmopolitan atmosphere.”

Its offer is for seven nights’ B&B at Sharm’s Ghazala Beach Resort from 12-19 January, from £720pp (two sharing). This includes direct flights from London with 20kg baggage and five days’ guided local reef day-boat diving.

Diverse has its own “Happy Guarantee”, whereby it says it will match the cost of any identical diving holiday offered through another UK diving tour operator.