Photographers turn out for Bite-Back

Twelve underwater photographers have once again come together to create a fund-raising calendar in support of UK charity Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation.

The 2020 edition showcases images by Alex Mustard, Amanda Cotton, Amos Nachoum, Christian Vizl, Cristina Mittermeier, David Doubilet, Doug Perrine, Ellen Cuylaerts, Greg Lecouer, Jason Isley, Shawn Heinrichs and Tanya Houppermas.

“These photographers are at the very top of their game and, between them, they have scooped over a hundred awards for their images,” said Bite-Back campaign director Graham Buckingham.

“So to gather these giants of underwater photography in one place is a remarkable achievement that not only benefits the charity but gives supporters a year of incredible images to enjoy.”

The photographers have added short statements to the calendar. “Today the world’s oceans are in grave danger,” says Vizl. “Overfishing, pollution, plastics, climate change and other human pressures threaten the fundamental nature of the seas. We simply can’t afford for the oceans to reach a critical tipping point.”