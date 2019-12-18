WIN! WIN! WIN! An Apeks MTX-RC regulator plus octopus worth £815

WIN! WIN! WIN!

Win an Apeks MTX-RC regulator plus octopus worth £815

Featuring the same freeze-resistant technology enjoyed by the whole MTX-R range, the MTX-RC resists free-flows in even the coldest temperatures, while offering the user the additional flexibility to adjust the settings for a more comfortable breathe in less extreme environments.

This is achieved using an innovative first-stage design that protects the regulator from freezing and a full set of user controls on the second stage to adjust the breathing performance based on the diver’s individual needs.

Includes a tactical style messenger bag to keep your regulators safe on your travels. Perfectly sized for a laptop, it’s also your new work bag!

For a chance to win, enter the Competition here 

See the latest Divernet Xtra here

DIVERNET Xtra offers all this:

  • Free twice-monthly e-newsletter

  • Great competition prizes

  • DIVER news and views

  • Holiday offers

  • Dive Show updates

      … and much more

By |2019-12-18T11:53:40+00:00December 18th, 2019|Divernet Xtra Prize|0 Comments

Unattributed pictures on this site are the copyright of the photographer.
Contact DIVER Magazine for details.