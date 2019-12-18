Latest from Sea-Changers

Underwater clean-ups, seal- and shark-conservation projects and citizen-science apps are among the winners of the latest round of Sea-Changers’ grants, which has seen almost £14,500 distributed between 21 UK-based marine conservation charities and schemes.

Sea-Changers says that its emphasis is now “very much on community involvement in environmental solutions”.

The 2019 grant money comes from scuba divers, the sailing community and cruise-goers through partners including Mike’s Dive Store, Boatbreakers, Hebridean Island Cruises, River Island and wine company 10 International, which launched a range called Sea Change.