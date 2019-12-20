PADI’s ‘gift of adventure’

PADI says it has help at hand for anyone struggling to come up with last-minute festive presents. Its suggestion is “the gift of adventure”, one that will not only “last a lifetime” but that also “helps save the ocean planet”.

This means buying a PADI eLearning Gift Pass online for a potential or existing diver.

Saving the ocean planet? Each pass bought up to Christmas Eve obliges PADI’s partner 4ocean to remove another half-kilogram of rubbish from the ocean – and as a company that sells bracelets and other apparel made from recycled materials, such removals would seem to be in 4ocean’s interests.

The standard gift pass, which costs US $190 (around £146), can be used for any of PADI’s online courses, including Open Water Diver, Advanced Open Water Diver and Enriched Air Diver, and is available here.