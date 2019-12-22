British cave-diver dies in Thailand

A British scuba diver living in Thailand is reported to have died on an inland cave-dive in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The 60-year-old man, named by the Chiang Rai Times as Roger Matthew Smith, appeared to have been diving alone about 100m from the rest of his group, who had been preparing to explore the Song Hong underwater caves on the afternoon of 21 December.

He was found dead at the surface by other members of the group, but it was unclear from reports how long he had been submerged or to what depth he had been.

Song Hong is a limestone sinkhole that descends to a depth of around 140m at nearly 1km from the entrance.

The cave is said to be popular with divers for its good visibility and beauty and, according to police, Smith dived there regularly.

A post-mortem examination was being carried out.