Rare sail/steam wrecks listed

Two mid-19th-century shipwrecks featuring “hybrid technology” have been designated as Scheduled Monuments on the 2019 National Heritage List for England.

Certain significant wrecks can be listed under the Ancient Monuments & Archaeological Areas Act rather than the Protection of Wrecks Act, says Historic England (HE).

They can still be dived by leisure divers who respect the site and do not damage or remove anything, whereas protected wrecks and the area around them are restricted to licensed divers only.

The two wrecks both lie three miles off Horsey Gap near Great Yarmouth in Norfolk. The Seagull is described as a rare example of a sail-assisted paddle-steamer – a type of vessel that would shortly disappear with the emergence of screw-propelled vessels.

Built in Belfast in 1848, the iron two-masted steam paddle-schooner had a two-cylinder compound engine. She carried cargo for 20 years before sinking following a collision in 1868.