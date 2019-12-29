Sudan smorgasbord

Sudan is “a wonderland of pelagic fish, dolphins and most importantly, sharks,” according to Red Sea Explorers. “Schooling hammerheads, oceanic whitetips, silky, tiger, thresher sharks – it’s truly a smorgasbord!”

The liveaboard Tala will be based in Port Sudan from mid-March until the end of May if you want to sample this open sandwich of a location, and the company warns that berths fill up fast.

Its 10-day Ultimate Sudan trip costs 1950 euros and is likely to take in the Umbria wreck and the Cousteau habitat, Precontinent II, at Sha’ab Rumi, Sanganeb, Dahrad Abid and Sha’ab Ambar.

You get nine nights full-board (or the last night at a 4* hotel), three to four dives a day and transfers. There is a 235 euro surcharge and nitrox is extra.