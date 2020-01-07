Last-minute Philippines

Magic Oceans Dive Resort in Anda, Bohol, Philippines is kicking off the year with a special last-minute offer.

Booking a diving holiday for a stay at the 4* boutique resort in January and/or February 2020 means a 50% discount off pre-booked dive packages.

Located on the south-east of Bohol, Magic Oceans boasts “more than 25 different dive sites offering a great combination of reefs, healthy coral gardens, walls and muck diving suitable for every type of diver and underwater photographer.

“With 16 detached bungalows, a big pool, a man-made beach, a pier to easily get on one of the big Bangka boats and a brand-new spa, this place is the perfect getaway for your next diving holiday.”