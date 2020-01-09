Ease into ghostnet diving

Scuba divers keen to get involved in underwater operations to remove ghost-fishing gear in the UK have been invited to a wintertime get-together to find out more.

The Ghost Fishing UK team is once again holding its annual “Winter Warmer” taster weekend at the National Diving & Activity Centre (NDAC) inland dive-site at Tidenham in Gloucestershire. The event takes place a little later this year, over the weekend of 8-9 February.

Tickets for the weekend cost £30 each and include workshops with taster dives (early registration is recommended because spaces are limited), guest speakers with a Q&A forum, video screenings, Saturday evening hog-roast & barbecue, bar, band, raffle, auction and survey competition.

Diving at NDAC is half-price for ticket-holders (£10), and non-divers are also welcome at the event.

You can book tickets here.