Just select your Atlantis

The buzz around the diving in the Philippines continues, and Ultimate Diving is offering seven nights at the Atlantis Dumaguete or Atlantis Puerto Galera including return flights from the UK from £1895pp.

Airport transfers and two dives a day are also included in the package.

Ultimate reckons diversity is everything in the Philippines: “With a tropical climate, warm water, long and white sandy beaches, nearly 15,500 square miles of coral reefs and mind-blowingly beautiful flora and fauna, the Philippines is truly a diver’s paradise,” it says. “Our exclusive Atlantis Resorts will have you arriving as a guest and leaving as a friend!”

It says that the resorts’ teams apply decades of experience in attending to every aspect of a trip.