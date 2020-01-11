Now ocean robots fly solo

The first known instance of an underwater robot taking a sedimentary sample autonomously has occurred on Kolumbo, an active volcano 500m deep off the Greek Aegean island of Santorini.

The robotic arm that took the sample for an international team of researchers was mounted on a hybrid remotely operated vehicle called Nereid Under Ice (NUI), developed by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) of Massachusetts.

“For a vehicle to take a sample without a pilot driving it was a huge step forward,” said WHOI scientist Rich Camilli. “One of our goals was to toss out the joystick, and we were able to do just that.”

The researchers were studying the “harsh, chemical-laden” environment of Kolumbo and its microbial lifeforms, while also exploring the extent to which ocean robots could explore without human intervention.

The smart car-sized NUI employs artificial intelligence-based automated planning software, including a planner named Spock.

This enabled it to decide which volcanic sites to visit and to take samples autonomously, sucking them up through a “slurp-sample hose”.

According to University of Michigan scientist Gideon Billings, whose code was used to collect the first sample, such automation will enable NASA to explore ocean worlds beyond our solar system.

“If we have this grand vision of sending robots to places like Europa and Enceladus [the moons of Jupiter and Saturn, respectively], they will ultimately need to work independently like this and without the assistance of a pilot,” he said.