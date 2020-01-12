Lundy clipper wreck becomes monument

A rare clipper shipwreck, the South Australian, has been designated as a Scheduled Monument on the 2019 National Heritage List for England.

According to Historic England (HE), some significant wrecks are better listed under the Ancient Monuments & Archaeological Areas Act than the Protection of Wrecks Act. They can still be dived by leisure divers who respect the site and do not damage or remove anything, whereas protected wrecks and the area around them are restricted to licensed divers only.

The South Australian lies at a depth of around 42m north-east of Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel. A composite-hull 60m-plus clipper built in Sunderland in 1868, she voyaged between London and South Australia annually for about 20 years.

She sank on 14 February, 1889, after running into a gale on a new passage from Cardiff to Rosario in Argentina. The captain decided to run before the wind but the shifting cargo of stacked iron railway track and fishplates eventually broke through the hull. All but one of the crew escaped in a lifeboat.

The ship represents a short period of composite clipper shipbuilding between 1860 and 1880 before competition from steamships became too intense, says HE. She was built using an innovative combination of timber planking on a wrought-iron frame.

This provided the structural strength of an iron ship but with good insulation, allowing her to carry such significant cargoes to Australia as the components of the Victoria Bridge.