Oceanic Zeo

Oceanic is one of the biggest dive-gear manufacturers. Back in the 1970s, its first regulator was the Omega, a bold servo-assisted, side-exhaust model renowned for being an easy breathe. Servo-assisted mechanisms are associated with high performance, but are expensive to build and can require more maintenance than conventional second stages.

A number of regulator manufacturers have experimented with servo second stages, but few have persisted.

Oceanic made it to an Omega 111, but the current second-stage line-up returns to traditional diaphragm-operated levers and underslung exhaust valves.

In the top-of-the-line Zeo, many interesting features are concealed within the conventional-looking first and second stages. So how well does it stands up to Oceanic’s claims of easy breathing under demanding test conditions?

First Stage

The Zeo uses the Oceanic FDXi first stage. Made from brass with a PVD coating to further resist corrosion, it’s a compact, lightweight diaphragm design, the type increasingly seen on high-performance regulators.

If a first stage can’t feed a regulator enough air, even the best second-stage performance will be impaired. At depth, especially below 30m, air under pressure becomes much denser and feels viscous as you inhale it, while a bunch of physiological changes also making breathing harder.

To help mitigate such challenges, the FDXi is actually overbalanced. It doesn’t increase the pressure of the air it sends to the second stage to exactly match that of the surrounding water – 4 bar at 30m, for example – as a normal balanced first stage would do. Instead, it delivers air at a slightly higher pressure than that of the surrounding water.

Oceanic also claims that its internal air routeing reduces the pressure drop that occurs when air goes around a corner. This happens with most first stages with hoses that run off the side of the casing. This drop reduces ease of breathing under high demand, so maintaining pressure is important.

Confusingly, the Zeo, as required by EU law, is stamped as EN250-rated for use by a single diver to 50m but appeared not to be EN250A-certified.

I was surprised that such a regulator would not meet the higher A standard. EN250A confirms that a regulator has passed machine breathing tests at 30m when the primary and an octopus are being breathed hard simultaneously.

This provides a degree of confidence in a regulator’s ability to be used for emergency sharing. It’s an EU requirement that the EN certification is stamped on the regulator.

Confirming that the Zeo was EN250A-rated took a lot of research. It’s not noted on website, perhaps reflecting a North American bias.

The importer stated that all Oceanic regulators do meet this standard, and I finally found the written confirmation buried in a generic manual for Oceanic regs.

The FDXi is rated for use in water as cold as 4°C. An optional coldwater kit that uses air to isolate the external diaphragm spring from the water is available for cooler conditions.

This also protects the spring and diaphragm from contaminants such as silt that might inhibit performance. The FDXi can be used with up to 40% nitrox without any mods.

There is a high-pressure port for pressure gauges and transmitters on either side of the first stage. There are also two mp ports, one of which is used for your primary second stage, on the left and right sides. As with most diaphragm first stages, these are fixed, not swivel-mounted.

You can choose from yoke, 200 or 300 bar DIN connections. I prefer 300 bar DIN and carry a simple screw-on yoke adapter in case I can’t hire a DIN cylinder. Oceanic offers a yoke adapter as an option.