Up to €900 savings in Emperor sale

Savings of up to €900 (20%) are on offer until 7 February on liveaboard trips in the Red Sea, Maldives and Indonesia in Emperor Divers’ New Year Sale.

Offers include:

  • Red Sea: Emperor Elite, 25/12/20, Reefs & Wrecks. Was €1049 – now €849 (SAVE €250).
  • Indonesia: Emperor Harmoni, 19/12/20, Best of Raja Ampat – 9 nights. Was €4860 – now €3960 (SAVE €900).
  • Maldives: Emperor Explorer, 12/02/20, South Central – 10 nights . Was €3399 – now €2949 (SAVE €450).

See all Emperor Divers’ sale offers here.

16 January 2020

