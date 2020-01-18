Sardinian Surprise

As we crested the hill, the scent of wildflowers strong in our nostrils, butterflies flitting around, we stared at the view below in awe.

Edged by the most vivid blue and turquoise seas, we might have been in Micronesia rather than the small town of Palau in northern Sardinia. We were to spend a week exploring these vibrant seas with Dive Sardegna’s Nautilus Dive Centre.

Cooled by a slight breeze, we watched as dive-boats, sailing boats, small craft and super yachts bobbed in the harbour or left white trails across the channel between Palau and the islands in the La Maddalena archipelago.

La Maddalena is a group of six main islands encompassed by a national park (both marine and land), reaching from a mile off the Sardinian coast at Palau to the tip of Corsica, some eight miles north.

My partner and dive-buddy Mateusz had visited the area 10 years before, and had always wanted to take me, knowing that I would love the scenery.

Was I happy to finally see what he had described! I hadn’t believed that the sight of Mediterranean water could be so breath-taking.

We drove down to the town and found Nautilus’s new shop near the car ferry servicing La Maddalena, where some 3000 people live.

Co-owner Vinny had been born in Italy but grew up in the UK, he told us, and his wife Steph was Swiss. They had spent many years working in the Maldives and Indonesia, helping to discover dive-sites in Raja Ampat while working at Max Ammer’s first resorts on Kri and Wai islands. They had been on Wai when the locals, objecting to the European diving invasion, burnt the resort down.

Falling for the beauty of Sardinia and the diving around Palau and La Maddalena, when they found a small dive business for sale it had seemed a match made in heaven.

They had developed the company into the only PADI 5* Gold Palm Resort and BSAC Resort in Palau, and were justifiably proud of it.