Splitting the Dives in Bali

It was clearly not the first time the resort had hosted parents who had to take turns diving. It had a few “share-as-a-family” packages from which to choose.

We ended up buying 11 dives, and as it was Maria’s turn to get the most time under water, she got seven and I got four.

My first dive was on the USAT Liberty, one of those wrecks that many divers who feel the need for rust have heard about. The WW2 transport ship was en route from Australia to the Philippines in January 1942 carrying railway parts and other cargo when she was spotted by a Japanese submarine and came under attack.

A torpedo struck home but the ship didn’t sink immediately, so a US and a Dutch destroyer started to tow Liberty to a safe harbour in Bali. They were passing Tulamben when the amount of water taken on became too much, and they ended up dragging Liberty onto the beach so that the cargo could be secured.

The ship was left to rust on the beach until a day in 1963 when the Agung volcano started to erupt.

It released so much lava that the 13,000-tonne, 125m ship was pushed back into the ocean. She rests there now at a nice depth for divers, from 7-30m.

You can dive Liberty in the afternoon and be assured of plenty of ambient light in which to enjoy the beautifully coral-covered wreck, but most divers still prefer to do an early-morning dive, when the sun has barely crawled above the horizon and the kitting-up starts on the beach.

The reason morning dives are so popular is that a small gang of bumphead parrotfish always hangs out at the beginning of the dive, almost exactly where the Liberty comes into sight.

As soon as the sun gets higher in the sky, the bumpheads swim out of sight.

When you’re done with the bumpheads and start to explore the Liberty, it’s soon clear that time and history have been rough on the ship.

We took a swim around it and made a stop by a huge cargo-hold, where we swam inside for a quick photo opportunity.

A few times, my guide pointed out some twisted metal to me. Before that, I had not always been sure whether it was wreckage or not, but it was a very fine wreck-dive, and everywhere I looked there was life.

There were fan corals, soft corals in all the colours of the rainbow, anemones with resident clownfish and much more to see. Many photographers bring only their macro lenses to the Liberty, because it’s guaranteed that they’ll find plenty of critters there.

When our bottom time started to run out and we did our safety stop, a small shoal of sweetlips came by for yet another photoshoot – the Liberty really lived up to the hype.