Be The Champ! – Photographing Anemonefish

The underwater photographer has never had it so good. The cameras, lenses and strobes to which we now have access are hugely capable and reliable. There is a huge variety of diving adventures and subjects all around the world from which to choose, and we are able to travel to even the most remote spots relatively painlessly.

We get to stay in first-class resorts or aboard cosseting dive-boats, with restaurant-quality nosh and hot and cold running spas!

Welcoming dive-staff put our gear together and lug it to the boat, then help us into the water and find and point out even the rarest critters.

Everything is set for us to take crisp, clear images and, most of the time, most of us do. And that’s the problem. Because ever since the beginnings of underwater photography, snappers have always wanted our work to stand out, and these days that is harder than ever.

In an age when so many have access to good kit and great subjects we must look to other areas to give ourselves that all-important edge.

An area of skill that I have long believed is ignored by the majority of underwater photographers is field craft.

Now I realise that underwater photography doesn’t usually take place in fields, but bear with me because the very fact that we don’t have a good term for this subject shows how widely neglected by our community this knowledge is.