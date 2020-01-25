DIVING NEWS
Invitation to ‘rumble under the ocean’
Two teams of scuba divers will slug it out live at the end of the year in photo-website Wetpixel’s annual grudge match, which this year is being staged over a week between Coral Triangle macro-photography heavyweights Lembeh in Indonesia and Anilao in the Philippines.
And the four resorts involved are now looking for underwater photographers to join the competition.
The Lembeh v Anilao Shootout 2020 will be between, on the Indonesian side, resorts NAD Lembeh (captained by Serge Abourjeily) and Solitude Lembeh Resort (Marcello Di Francesco) and, in the Philippines, Aiyanar Beach (Tim Ho) and Solitude Acacia Resort (William Tan).
As well as battling on behalf of their chosen locations, photographers will be competing for individual glory and prizes to be announced.
28 January 2020
The competition is set to take place from 8 to 15 December, with Wetpixel reporting live on progress online and non-participants around the world invited to vote for their favourite images from the online galleries in each category.
For details of categories and how to enter, contact Wetpixel.
Details of the resorts’ diving and accommodation packages for the week are available from Aiyanar Resort, NAD Lembeh and Solitude Acacia and Lembeh.
*** Another opportunity for competitive divers with cameras comes in the Underwater and other categories of the 20th European Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.
This is organised annually by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT) and, Brexit notwithstanding, UK scuba divers are still invited to enter.
Winning images are shown online and as large-format prints from 23 October, “presented to millions of visitors” in museums, galleries and at festivals throughout Europe over several years. There are also 32,000 euros’ worth of prizes.