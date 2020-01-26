Divepro S11

Divepro’s S11 is a multi-purpose torch that tackles three different tasks extremely well. Firstly, it works well as a small dive torch; secondly, it makes a good spotting and focus-assist light for underwater photography and, thirdly, when equipped with a snoot, it shows considerable potential for close-up creative lighting.

The Design

All is conventional, with an aluminium body, li-ion rechargeable battery and USB charger.

The S11 has a push-button switch that cycles through the menus and is encircled by a state-of-charge LED that changes colour as the battery discharges.

There are double O-ring seals that are hi-vis, making it easy to see detritus on them that might break the seal.

The LED bulb puts out 1350 lumens at maximum output, with a mid-power setting of 1250 lumens and low of 1100. The output is stepless, working like a dimmer-switch. There is also an SOS flashing mode. Beam angle is a claimed 10° spot.

In Use

The S11 is handy as a pocketable day diving light, with a narrow beam well-suited to looking into tight holes and under wreckage, or for shining on corals to see their true colours. By night, it makes an excellent back-up torch.

But DivePro has also thought through how this small dive-light might meet the niche needs of underwater photographers.

This torch performs very well as a normal aiming and focus light. The beam is wide enough to be used with most semi-wide-angle lenses by adding one of the three included diffusers, and it allows you to see all of the frame for accurate composition.

It’s also a nice solid, even beam, so there are no hotspots and shadows to impair your vision or unsettle your autofocus.

The S11 is supplied with a short alloy arm with ball adapter that fits most popular strobe-arm clamps, so it’s straightforward to attach to your camera rig and angle at your subject.

But the S11’s most interesting feature is that it includes a snoot.