Maltaqua’s wreck weekends

There is only one place where, within a small area of less than 100sq miles, you can get to explore wrecks whatever your level of certification.

So says Maltaqua, which explains that in the Maltese islands new divers can dive among the relics of WW1 and WW2 in just 16-20m depth, while experienced divers can choose from eight wrecks in the 30-40m depth range – and technical divers can “go crazy” with warships and planes galore in 60-120m.

“No wonder Malta is known as the Wreck Haven of the Med,” says the dive-centre, reminding us that the islands are easy to reach in three hours, with daily low-cost flights from most UK airports, making it “hugely popular” for short dive-breaks.