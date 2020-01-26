TRAVEL NEWS
Maltaqua’s wreck weekends
There is only one place where, within a small area of less than 100sq miles, you can get to explore wrecks whatever your level of certification.
So says Maltaqua, which explains that in the Maltese islands new divers can dive among the relics of WW1 and WW2 in just 16-20m depth, while experienced divers can choose from eight wrecks in the 30-40m depth range – and technical divers can “go crazy” with warships and planes galore in 60-120m.
“No wonder Malta is known as the Wreck Haven of the Med,” says the dive-centre, reminding us that the islands are easy to reach in three hours, with daily low-cost flights from most UK airports, making it “hugely popular” for short dive-breaks.
Maltaqua has one such package available until the end of April.
It includes three days of wreck-diving (six shore-dives), site transfers and four nights’ apartment accommodation (two sharing) for 275 euros pp. Or get a room for yourself if you’re travelling alone for 355 euros.