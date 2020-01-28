Invitation to ‘rumble under the ocean’

Two teams of scuba divers will slug it out live at the end of the year in photo-website Wetpixel’s annual grudge match, which this year is being staged over a week between Coral Triangle macro-photography heavyweights Lembeh in Indonesia and Anilao in the Philippines.

And the four resorts involved are now looking for underwater photographers to join the competition.

The Lembeh v Anilao Shootout 2020 will be between, on the Indonesian side, resorts NAD Lembeh (captained by Serge Abourjeily) and Solitude Lembeh Resort (Marcello Di Francesco) and, in the Philippines, Aiyanar Beach (Tim Ho) and Solitude Acacia Resort (William Tan).

As well as battling on behalf of their chosen locations, photographers will be competing for individual glory and prizes to be announced.