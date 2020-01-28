Meanwhile, at the Surface

To non-divers, what scuba-divers do is underwater swimming, but we don’t really think of it as swimming, because we don’t use our arms and have blooming great fins on our feet as machines that multiply the effect of every kick.

There is often a certain amount of surface-swimming involved in scuba, of course, whether intentionally or otherwise but, again, this is often performed in an undisciplined style far removed from that of a Michael Phelps (or am I just speaking for myself?).

Still, the publishers of Open Water obviously felt that there was a link, and sent us a copy of this brick of a book to review.

I was dubious that it would have much relevance so set out to skim-read its 360 pages, and it’s a tribute to how good a writer Mikael Rosen is that I kept finding myself absorbed by the content, and reading it properly.

I can confirm that it has little of direct relevance to scuba-divers, but if you’re the sort of diver who is also a keen swimmer, or uses swimming to stay dive-fit, you will appreciate it.