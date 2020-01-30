You Can Be Too Careful

The other day, we joined a group for a dive on a small shipwreck, lying on a sandy plain just beyond the reef wall in the central Philippines.

We were briefed that the site itself did not have much to recommend it. Recent coastal development had led to run-off and consequent coral destruction, while unsustainable fishing practices had taken care of most of the large schools of fish in the area.

However, the wreck was an oasis in the marine-life desert, and that’s why we were diving there. The interior was packed full of baitfish and there were plenty of predators around to take advantage, such as catfish, morays and leaf scorpionfish.

We should also look out for a pretty red clown frogfish. There would be cleaner wrasse offering their services to any passing animal with an itch, and a photogenic school of blue-lined snapper cruising around the wreck. So we could expect lots of activity.

THE DIVE

The dive-guide did not lie. Even from a distance, we could see that the wreck was jumping with life, as opposed to the surrounding reefscape, which was as dismal as we had been warned.

We hung back a little from the group and watched the rest of our gang drift in to the site. Then there was a beeping sound, followed by another and then one more.

Suddenly, half the group were looking at their wrists rather than the wreck. There was a general onset of anxiety and then they were gone, swimming quickly back to the reef wall.

They searched in vain for something interesting to photograph there, and ended up ascending early.

After the dive, this group complained to the guides that the dive had been a waste of time. Meanwhile, the few of us who had stayed on the wreck were quite happy. The action there had more than made up for the poverty of the reef wall.

MISPLACED FEARS

I had a good idea why half the group had departed so quickly but I had to ask.

“1.4,” they replied. “My computer gave me a nitrox warning”, “I don’t want to die”, and “We were too deep!”

We had all been using nitrox 32 and the wreck was lying at exactly 35m, sitting bolt upright on its hull, so its shallowest point was at about 30m.

As the divers started swimming around it, they got close to a depth of 34m, their partial pressure of oxygen (PO2) reached 1.4, their computers’ nitrox alarms went off and their immediate response was: “We’re in danger, let’s get out of here!”

They acted out of concern for their safety, even though they knew that they were missing the best part of the dive.

That’s admirable in terms of getting their priorities right, but in this case their concern was completely misplaced.