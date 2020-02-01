No experience? Become a dive-pro for free!

Do you know someone with little or no previous diving experience who might appreciate the chance to train as a PADI Divemaster in the UK – at no cost?

That’s the offer for up to three people from Hampshire training centre Andark Diving, which has just launched its sixth annual Diver Training Scholarship.

The scholarship runs from June until September at Andark’s facility in Lower Swanwick, which includes classrooms, heated pool and purpose-built diver-training lake. Sea diving takes place at several South Coast locations.

All training materials and equipment are provided by Andark, in association with manufacturer Suunto which supplies a dive-computer to each candidate. The only cost to scholars is £100 for the required HSE medical.

Before embarking on Divemaster, students have to gain four related diving qualifications, starting from Easter. While developing their own skills they are expected to help both novice and experienced divers to develop theirs.

Michael Ambrose, now manager of Andark Diver Training Lake, became a scholar himself in 2016 after graduating in geography. “I had no previous diving experience nor any intention of working in this business,” he says. “From the very first diving course I was working on, I was introduced to students as one of the team.

“Nonetheless, for some considerable time all the tasks I was given were very closely supervised. Any underwater interaction with students was a long way off.

“Like everything there are boring bits, like cleaning and checking equipment on a wet Monday morning after a busy weekend, but overall it was a great three months,” says Ambrose.