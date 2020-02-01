The pay-off from Workshopping

With the help of my pointing stick, I gently settled my fin-tips on the powdery black sand. I was being careful not to send up any clouds to destroy visibility in the already gloomy water, or damage any precious marine life ,while keeping my eye on my subject.

Last time I had been in Lembeh in 2018 I had failed to capture a decent image of a coconut octopus. I love these captivating creatures that can easily fit inside a small baked-bean tin.

I paused as the octopus collected its shells and settled down, trying not to be noticed.

I tried to remember everything I’d learned. Shutter half-pressed, focus. Click. Adjust lighting. Click. Fine-tune settings. Click. (OK, it was more like click, click, click, clickety click!).

Ten minutes must have passed. I reviewed the images on my screen. Fingers crossed, this time I had achieved my goal – an in-focus coconut octopus!

I had attended a Lisa Collins underwater photography workshop in Indonesia in 2017, and jumped at the chance to join the 2019 version, combining both Lembeh and Siladen.

I dive to take photographs, but on other holidays I have felt rushed, not having the time to compose or get the settings right.

I feel conscious of a queue of divers forming behind me or, worse, the dive-guide rattling for me to catch up and stay with the group as I progressively fall further behind (for which I blame the coconut-octopus failure of 2018).

My first photo-workshop holiday had been a revelation. Spending time composing an image to get it right had been actively encouraged!

Now, with great locations and what I knew would be an informative, friendly instructor, I felt confident enough to encourage two of my camera-buddies to come along too.

Linda Ransom from Worthing was the first to be convinced. She is an experienced diver but relatively new to underwater photography. We had practised together in the pool several times to help her master the buttons on her housing and try to convince her to shoot on manual.

“I’d been to Indonesia before and I liked the diving and taking underwater photographs, but I really wasn’t very good,” she told me.

“So I saw this trip as an opportunity to have a holiday where I could focus on the photography and have lots of time to take photos without being hurried.”

After a sustained campaign we convinced Stuart Gibbons from Brighton to join us too. Stuart has dived all round the world at exciting locations such as Truk Lagoon, Bikini Atoll, Scapa Flow and the Galapagos, and is an accomplished land photographer who has been taking photos under water for some years.

“I decided to join the trip to improve my skills, in the hope of learning new techniques and different camera settings for various types of photography such as macro and sun-balls,” he said.

There were only six students taking part in the workshop overall, meaning plenty of time for Lisa to help everyone.