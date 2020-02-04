DIVER TEST: Exposure Lights Capture

I LIKE FLYING WITH EASYJEt for two reasons. First, on the Red Sea flights I’ve taken for the past few years, easyJet’s aircraft have been fitted with non-reclining seats, so that the inconsiderate yo-yo in the row ahead can’t shove his headrest into my face.

The second is that it doesn’t weigh hand-luggage and doesn’t stipulate a maximum weight. Provided you can lift hand-luggage into an overhead locker unaided, it’s happy.

As my hand-luggage can sometimes weigh as much as my hold baggage, that’s peachy.

This last trip, however, my hand-baggage issue was much eased by Exposure Lights, which sent me a pair of the smallest video lights I have so far seen. It also thoughtfully included a range of dive-related arms and mounts.

I appreciated this but didn’t need to use them, my own rig being sufficiently versatile and rugged (for which read home-made and basic) to accommodate just about anything by way of camera and lighting.

Exposure’s lighting idea is so obvious that it borders on amazing. Action cameras are small, neat and such a good idea for divers that most now have one.

The only real problem is getting decent colour at any sort of depth, and sometimes just to get an image recorded at all you need to add lights.

Diving video lights tend to be big and heavy and, when added to an action-camera rig, can send the whole small, lightweight thing out of the window. Not Capture lights, which are actually smaller and lighter than the camera.

The Design

These lights are much the same size and shape as a box of matches. Made from a technical polymer, they’re a dark grey, almost black, and from the moment I opened the box I was dying to see what they could do.

Each light has two lamps on the front face and two buttons on the top edge. Press either button and you get a digital read-out of the state of charge of the lamp.

Double-click the front button to turn the lights on; hold it down for 3sec and they go off; 4sec and they flash. Once lit you can use 2sec presses on front and rear buttons to adjust intensity between 600 and 75 lumens, or 1sec presses to adjust beam-angle from 80° wide to 10° spot and back again.

The top screen shows the wide and spot settings either side of the battery contents gauge.

The button-pressing proved less than intuitive, but with practice it would get better. Given everything else these little lamps have to offer, I could overlook it. At least the buttons were easy to press with thick gloves.

Under water, the controls proved firm and positive. The size and shape of the lamps made it easy to pinch the unit between finger and thumb to press buttons and make changes, so you don’t disturb the lighting arms on your camera rig.