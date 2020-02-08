Frozen in Time – part 2

Once tied into the Garpen’s mooring-line, the skipper kills the engine and, with relief, I leave my spot in the wheelhouse to rejoin the rest of the team on the dive-deck to absorb the next briefing.

My only complaint about this Finnish Baltic trip or, to be precise, the boat, is of the diesel fumes. Of course, the stern of a dive-boat can often be a smoky place to sit, but I struggled to find a fume-free spot anywhere on this hardboat.

For this wreck we choose to dive with a guide – one of two exceptionally experienced and knowledgeable women, Hanna and Nina. The Garpen is quite broken up and I doubt whether I would be able to navigate back to the mooring-line, but this pair know the area well from maintaining the dive park’s buoys, lines and information blocks.

The visibility is now disappointingly green and snotty so we hug the wreck, close to the seabed. It is shallow at only 7-12m, which perhaps has a bearing on the poor vis.

I struggle to use my imagination on such broken wreckage, if I’m honest, and begin to focus on finding some of the small creatures that live there.

There are very few fish to see at these Baltic Sea dive-sites, just a few skinny pipefish if any. I’m not cold, so go with the flow, maintaining a visual with Hanna.

A compass is essential here if you wish to dive without a guide, and although sending an SMB up is the normal procedure post-dive, in this instance I prefer to make both my and the skipper’s lives a little easier by surfacing back at his boat.

For me the Garpen was no more than an average experience, though for divers with a deeper archaeological interest it will probably keep them amused for half an hour.

“We are not certain about the wreck’s history,” I’m told by Päivi Pildanjärvi, one of the two Finnish underwater archaeologists diving with us. “Many details, such as the vessel’s structure and the location and time of its sinking, match with those of the Conservativ, an English brig said to have been shipwrecked on the night of 25 October, 1847, on the rocky islets near Hanko.

“It is told that the vessel sank to a depth of seven fathoms and only the tips of its masts could be seen, but the captain and five crew-members were saved.”