Oonasdivers bets on combinations

There is a growing trend for travellers to combine diving holidays with cultural breaks, relaxing beach stays and sightseeing tours, according to tour operator Oonasdivers. Guests get better value for money and more variety by spreading the flight price, it reckons.

Examples on offer are a half-and-half Red Sea land-based dive trip combined with a Nile Cruise over 14 nights from £1495pp; or a 12-night Maldives liveaboard and resort-based combo from £2695pp.

Other possibilities include the 12-night Manado and Singapore Stopover from £2595pp, diving the Indonesian hotspot but with the chance to spend three nights enjoying the city-state’s sightseeing and culinary experiences.