Brandi in Truk

Brandi Mueller is hosting a deep wrecks week on the Truk Odyssey liveaboard from 4-11 July, providing the chance to dive the lesser-visited deep wrecks in the 45-70m range (as she described in the January issue of DIVER).

The plan is to have two dives a day, with a tentative schedule of visiting the San Francisco Maru, the Otie destroyer, the Aikoku (pictured), Amagisan, Shotan, Nagano, Seiko and others.

The trip is for qualified technical and rebreather divers only.

It costs US $3615pp (two sharing a cabin) and includes airport transfers, all meals, drinks including alcohol, tanks, taxes and dive permit. Flights, oxygen and helium are not included.