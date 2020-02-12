The Ultimate Sharm offer

Tour operator Ultimate Diving knew what it was doing when it chose its name, permitting eye-catching headlines like the one here.

In this case it’s offering a week’s stay at the Camel Dive Club in Sharm el Sheikh, from which you can enjoy the exciting dive-sites around Ras Mohammed and Tiran Island.

Most are around an hour’s sail from shore, and Camel Diving Centre is close to Na’ama Bay jetty, from which the day-boats depart.

Camel is a PADI 5* Instructor Development Dive Resort that has been going for 33 years.

The price of £1169 includes flights from the UK, airport transfers, seven nights’ B&B accommodation and 10 dives per person.

