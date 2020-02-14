30 FREE tickets for 30th Anniversary NEC Dive Show

With preparations for DIVE 2020 – the 30th anniversary dive show at NEC Birmingham – well under way, the celebrations are kicking off with the offer of 15 pairs of free visitor tickets.

To apply for the free tickets, divers are invited to visit the Dive Shows Facebook page here.

Entries are open until midnight on Friday 21 February, after which time the winners will be selected at random.

DIVE 2020 will boast the usual stages, pools and galleries over the weekend of 24/25 October.

But there will also be unique attractions around the 30-year theme – special offers, special features and special displays to mark a very special anniversary.

It’s one not to be missed!