DIVER TEST: Sherwood SR2

Sherwood goes back a long way.

It evolved from a division of a huge North American industrial gas control engineering company founded in the 1930s, so draws on long experience of making gas-supply regulators.

In its early years, Sherwood also made regulators to order for other scuba brands. But, despite its legacy, in the UK it has struggled to become a big player. By my count, the line has had at least seven distributors.

This year, Sherwood teamed up with Midland Diving Equipment. MDE has been in business since the 1950s and has built up some famous marques, the best known of which was Aqua Lung.

In the 1970s it was UK importer for US Divers, Aqua Lung’s North American subsidiary, and in the ‘90s took over distribution of Aqua Lung ranges Seaquest, Spirotechnique and Technisub.

Aqua Lung, following its acquisition of one-time competitor Apeks, consolidated UK distribution from the Apeks base, leaving MDE to find new lines to market.

These industry shake-ups occur periodically as manufacturers are bought and sold, and Sherwood is just one brand in the new portfolio of MDE, which is also a manufacturer, known for its cylinder-valve systems.

The SR2, Sherwood’s top-of-the-line regulator, was favourably reviewed in divEr in 2013 by Nigel Wade. However, an important development, the implementation of the updated CE EN250A standard for certifying regulators, makes it worth another look.

This standard addresses concerns over octopus use and certifies a regulator’s ability to deliver fairly large masses of air to two divers breathing hard, simultaneously, at a depth of 30m.

First Stage

Sherwood is committed to piston-type first stages. The SR2 piston is balanced, so is largely unaffected by the reduction in tank pressure between the start and end of your dive.

An unbalanced design tends to increase breathing resistance as you drop below 50 bar or so, and might not be suitable for use with 300-bar cylinders.

Balanced-piston regulators are associated with easy breathing, even under high demand, such as when diving deep and swimming into current.

Piston designs are less complicated and have fewer parts than balanced-diaphragm first stages, so servicing can cost less.

Traditional piston first stages required water to enter the mechanism for the piston to sense alterations in pressure during changes in depth.

This made the piston, spring and O-rings vulnerable to degradation from contaminants in the water such as salt and silt and, in cold conditions, icing was also a concern.

Sherwood, which has many regulator design improvements to its credit, originally surrounded the piston and spring within an air-pocket. Air leaked into this chamber and pushed against a small non-return valve that was exposed to the surrounding water pressure.

The water outside tried to keep it closed against the rising pressure trying to escape through the valve from the inside of the first stage. In this way, the piston detected the correct pressure and Sherwood kept the chamber that enclosed the piston and spring dry, combining the robustness and anti-freezing properties of diaphragm first stages with the simplicity of a piston mechanism.

This older Sherwood positive-pressure seal was innovative and effective but involved a tiny trail of bubbles that confused divemasters who weren’t in the know, and irritated photographers who didn’t like to see their models fizzing.

The SR2 retains the isolated piston and is still surrounded by air, but it is a modern, leak-free version.

It’s CE rated for diving in water as cold as 4°C.

Configuring hose layout to your preference is easy. There is a high-pressure port on each side, so a pressure-gauge hose can run over or under your left or right arm. If you use a transmitter and want a back-up gauge, you can.

Four mp ports are arranged on a swivelling collar, with a fifth outlet on the end of the first stage.

In theory, the end port might yield the greatest ease of breathing, because the air flows straight through the piston and into the hose to the second stage, rather than turning corners as it does to enter the side ports.

Theoretically this causes the air to drag, making breathing slightly harder.

A hi-flex hose links the first and second stages. It lets you coil up the SR2 so that it takes up minimal space for travel and storage.