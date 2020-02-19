WIN! WIN! WIN! A hand-embellished £150 Shark Print or one of four Nick Oneill £20 T-Shirts

WIN! WIN! WIN!

“High Speed Pass” is a stunning limited edition hand-embellished print of a mako shark with an original watercolour on the border by celebrated British marine-life artist Nick Oneill.

A finalist in the International Wildlife Artist of the Year competition every year since 2010 and winner of the “Into the Blue” category in 2016, Nick’s work is inspired by “the unique effects of light streaming though water and the changes in colours when in deep water” – experienced during his many years of snorkelling and scuba diving.

