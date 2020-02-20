The Diver Who Likes to Leave his Mark

Back in the early 1990s, Jason deCaires Taylor was a teenage graffiti artist, exploring abandoned sites around Canterbury in Kent and leaving his tag on public walls and trains.

Did he ever get into trouble? “A few times, yes,” he agrees, but doesn’t elaborate.

Nowadays he leaves his signature in places that are public only to scuba-divers and snorkellers, in the form of the 800 or so trademark sculptures that have made him the world’s most celebrated underwater artist. And he still finds himself in trouble from time to time…

The sculptor comes from an artistic family, particularly on his Guyanan mother’s side, he says. His father was from Birmingham, and both parents taught English as a foreign language, which meant extensive international travel for the young Jason, who was born in 1974.

While based in Malaysia in the 1980s he discovered the joys of snorkelling, consolidating his love of the sea in Thailand. “We went to Koh Samui when there were only 100 people living there, and other Thai islands that were uninhabited, as in the film The Beach.

So I got to see some incredible marine life from a very early age. I’m not sure a lot of it’s still there, but it was pretty fantastic.”

Time spent in the Caribbean would later be repaid when his first installation appeared in Grenada. Spain’s southern shores also made an impression.

But he attended secondary school in England and, while at Camberwell College of Arts in London, undertook his scuba training with a dive-centre.

“I haven’t got thousands of dives here but I dived in Scotland and quite a few murky lakes and quarries,” he says.

Always attracted by public art, much of his degree work involved making sculptures for urban environments.

“I put some of my figurative pieces into temporary installations in Trafalgar Square and Regent’s Park, and along the Thames. I was thinking it would be great to do an underwater installation, but it wasn’t feasible in those days.”

Jason graduated in 1998 pledging to himself “not to make a living doing art” – a promise that today makes him laugh.

“My over-riding goal was to find a profession that would allow me to be free to create what I wanted, but not in any sort of commercial environment.

“I’m a bit of a doer, so I need to have a plan, and I didn’t like the insecurity of working completely freelance.

“And I saw so many contemporaries compromise their ideas, so that in the end they weren’t really free as artists anyway. So I went off exploring lots of other jobs.”

He helped to build the Millennium Dome, which involved a certain amount of aerial-access work, became a paparazzi photographer, worked in set design and tended bars around London.

“Then I decided that maybe I could make a career from diving, and do the art on the side. So I went to Australia and spent a year on the Great Barrier Reef as a divemaster, and then a dive instructor.”