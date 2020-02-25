TRAVEL NEWS
Double the bubble in Sulawesi
Oonasdivers and Murex Dive Resorts are offering divers the chance to spend 11 nights across two Indonesian destinations, Murex Manado and Murex Bangka.
The trip takes in Bangka Island’s coral reefs and diving or snorkelling in Bunaken Marine Park as well as trekking through the Tangkoko rainforest to see its wildlife, and exploring mangrove areas by boat, kayak and snorkel.
Daily expert presentations are promised on topics such as sea turtles, coral reefs, local wildlife, mangroves and forests, with an event round-up, dinner and entertainment on the last night.
25 February 2020
Prices start from £3250 (£400 less for snorkellers) and include flights (from London), full-board accommodation (two sharing), 21 guided boat-dives or snorkelling sessions, unlimited house-reef diving and snorkelling, presentations, guided land-based activities, airport transfers and wi-fi.
It’s also possible to extend your stay or add a visit to Lembeh Strait for the muck-diving there.