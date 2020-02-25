Double the bubble in Sulawesi

Oonasdivers and Murex Dive Resorts are offering divers the chance to spend 11 nights across two Indonesian destinations, Murex Manado and Murex Bangka.

The trip takes in Bangka Island’s coral reefs and diving or snorkelling in Bunaken Marine Park as well as trekking through the Tangkoko rainforest to see its wildlife, and exploring mangrove areas by boat, kayak and snorkel.

Daily expert presentations are promised on topics such as sea turtles, coral reefs, local wildlife, mangroves and forests, with an event round-up, dinner and entertainment on the last night.