For women only: art and diving

US diver and photo-journalist Brandi Mueller has an all-female outing up her sleeve in Saba in the Dutch Caribbean, where her guests can go scuba-diving by day and get creative with nightly art sessions in a “relaxing atmosphere”.

It happens from 12-19 September.

Accommodation is at the Queen’s Gardens Resort & Spa and two-tank morning dives are lined up with Sea Saba.

Optional yoga classes, hiking and other activities can be arranged but the package price of US $1899 includes 11 dives, four art sessions, shared rooms, daily breakfast, five lunches, two dinners and transfers.

27 February 2020

