World of Blur

Motion blur is a way of incorporating movement to help create images that capture power and dynamism. A slow shutter-speed is used with either Front Curtain Sync (FCS) or Rear Curtain Sync (RCS), depending on the effect you’re looking to achieve.

FCS, the default sync mode, is used combined with an “accelerated panning” technique. The strobes fire at the beginning of the exposure, freezing the subject.

The movement of the camera (panning) in the direction in which the subject is facing, combined with natural, ambient light, blurs away the background to create those motion effects.

Accelerated panning means moving the camera in time with the subject, triggering the shutter and then continuing to move and accelerate the camera ahead of the subject.

Panning fast or slow will determine how much blur the photographer chooses to render in the final image.

You can either lock the focus (pre-focus) to the back button or use the camera’s autofocus (AF). Modern cameras such as the Nikon D500 have lightning-fast AF, and mine has never let me down.

I also set the AF points to pick out the subject’s eye. You have to control the “pass” of the subject by positioning yourself in the water to encourage it to pass to a particular side.

By using FCS you can accurately compose the shot and position the subject within the frame, via the viewfinder and shutter-release. This allows a much more predictable image.

Panning also helps to remove background distractions such as other divers and their bubbles, as well as backscatter.

Reef and other background objects are rendered with a painterly effect to produce pleasing backgrounds that allow the subject to “pop”. (photo 1)