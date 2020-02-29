Weather Windows

We had experienced problems with the accommodation, so moved to another apartment in one of the high-rises lining the Intracoastal Waterway.

The 32nd floor provided a great view of the water separating the mainland from the barrier island of Miami Beach.

Next morning as the sun rose the skies were clear. It was still windy but less so, and the water looked reasonably calm.

Tarpoon told us that the warning would remain in effect until that evening, and that the lagoon’s calm waters belied what the waves would be like three miles out at Neptune.

We were losing hope but Rob Davis, the General Manager at Lauderdale Divers, assured us that we would all dive together next morning. He had booked us space on Scuba Fort Lauderdale’s American Dream II dive-boat.

Captain Todd and his cheerful dive-guide Kate gave the briefing. Only 10 of us were diving, so we could spread out on the 14m vessel. In the open ocean we saw only tiny swells under a clear blue sky.

We were to dive Hog Heaven Barge, an artificial reef from 1986 that had seen new installations added in recent years. The 55m barge had flipped as it sank, so lay inverted on the white sand at 22m.

Half an hour after leaving the marina, we kitted up as Kate fixed the mooring rope and checked the current.

She came up wearing a big smile. Conditions were exceptional, she said, with more than 20m of visibility despite the storms, and virtually no current.

Fort Lauderdale is one of the cities closest to the Gulf Stream. This 62-mile-wide, fast-flowing and warm ocean current runs along the USA’s eastern seaboard, and had quickly cleared away any detritus left by the storm.

Normally the Gulf Stream means that dive-sites in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area have varying degrees of current, but it can shift with the wind slightly further from land, as now.

Hog Heaven, normally a “currenty” dive, was flow-free at depth as we followed the mooring line down to the top of the wreck. I was also pleasantly surprised by the 25° water-temperature reading on my computer.

The wreck had remained intact until Hurricane Irma in 2017, but wasn’t as broken up as I had expected. We followed Rob towards the stern, where there was access through the cargo hold to the other side. He had told us that he sometimes found a Goliath grouper inside.

Unfortunately, it was either hiding further inside the wreck or had swum away that day. Katie had led her group along the other side and we took it in turns to swim through the coral-encrusted hold, alive with schools of snapper and Nassau grouper.

As we exited one by one, Rob beckoned us over to where the hull met the sand. Peering out was a large nurse shark.