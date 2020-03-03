Perimeters of Ignorance

Robert, a veteran diver, was at home one afternoon when he received a call from a woman who introduced herself as a friend of a friend.

She asked him if he could recommend an operator to take her and her husband to dive off Nusa Penida, an island off the south coast of Bali famous for big fish, but also notorious for coldwater upwellings and strong, unpredictable currents.

Some of the commonly dived sites are well-known accident black-spots, and many new divers have come to harm there over the years.

Robert asked about their experience, and the woman told him that she and her husband were advanced divers.

He pressed a little more and found out that they had learned to dive only a few weeks earlier and had done nine dives, all during their training.

On hearing this, Robert suggested that, as diving around Nusa Penida could be tricky, they might do better to try some of the wonderful diving in easier conditions off the village of Tulamben on Bali’s north-east coast.

This suggestion did not go down well. The woman was highly indignant at Robert’s implication that she and her husband were “not excellent divers – which we are!” and hung up on him.

Two days later, she called Robert again to tell him that she and her husband had gone to Nusa Penida and that they had had a perfectly wonderful day’s diving.

“So there, everything you were telling me was wrong,” she said.

Robert didn’t know where to start explaining the various issues involved, so he just told her that he was happy they had had a nice time.

TECHNICALITIES

A few months later I was having lunch with a group of divers, a couple of whom were swapping stories of ultra-deep mixed-gas dives on rebreathers.

During the afternoon, a friend who was also there, a skilled sport-diver who had been diving for many years but had never done any technical training, asked me what it would take for him to get to do dives like the ones the rebreather-divers had been discussing.

I took the question seriously and thought about it for a couple of minutes, plotting the route from single-cylinder open-circuit air-diver to trimix closed-circuit rebreather-diver in my mind and factoring in the cost of gear, dives and training. “A minimum of two years and US $20,000,” I told him.

This was not the answer that he had been expecting, and he was initially lost for words.

His surprise soon turned to anger, however, at what he understood was my implication that he was not a good diver.

I realised my mistake immediately, and told him in detail how I had reached those figures. I explained the various levels of training, the cost of equipment and courses and the time and money required to complete at least the minimum of non-training dives between training levels.

I also covered briefly the reasons why the several levels are necessary, and apologised for my lack of tact at having dropped the bombshell on him a little too abruptly.