Shrimp Hunt in Swanage

When you think of South Coast dives many locations come to mind, from the pebbles of Porthkerris through the urban sprawl of Plymouth to the cuttlefish of Babbacombe, but one piers above the rest – Swanage! (See what I did there?)

I had been meaning to dive Swanage Pier for years, but for one reason or another had never found the time. The fates recently opened the door to me getting a quick dip at the location, but I needed the help of someone knowledgeable to get the best out of it, and this guru came in the shape of macro-photographer Steve Trewhella.

Steve is based in Dorset and is the author of two books, one on British seahorses and the other on beachcombing. He knows Swanage’s secret spots, as well as where to find its most elusive creatures.

He was particularly enthusiastic when he mentioned the possibility of seeing a snakelocks anemone shrimp there. According to MarLin, the Marine Life Information Network, this shrimp has been recorded only from Swanage Pier, though it was originally described from the Channel Islands. Its description is appealing: transparent body with scattered blue or red dots, limbs with blue or red bands, the second abdominal segment with an elongated white-pink transverse strip and the third abdominal segment with a white-pink chevron pointing backwards.

I must admit that I’m not much of a shrimp-fancier, but it sounded well worth keeping an eye out for. But my main interest at this stage was in the scalier customers such as bass, wrasse and the famous tompot blennies.

I was quite impressed by the facilities on the pier, with its parking by the sea and a reasonable charge of £1.50 for a dip. A cafe is on hand to cope with any post-dive munchies, and there are toilets for those not using wetsuits. Showers, air-fill and kit-hire facilities also add to the attraction of this shore-dive.

As Steve and I suited up, passers-by stopped to ask what we were doing. I’m always tempted to reply tennis but stayed polite and truthful.

I try to buddy up with other underwater photographers because they seem more patient and tend not to be depth-junkies, and though Swanage offers a depth of 5m at most under the pier, an extra pair of eyes is always helpful for spotting subjects to photograph.