DIVER TEST: Lomo Mesh Bag

I learned to dive in a BSAC club, oop north in darkest Yorkshire. The club was based in Pontefract, where they made liquorice allsorts and the ball game of choice was Rugby League. We dived a lot at the Farne Islands, always from the club boats, a pair of workhorse RIBs.

These were loaded up in Beadnell car park, bottles fastened to a bottle-rack, the rest of our kit in a bag slung forward of the console, and when the boats were launched the divers would sit on the tubes in their suits and bounce out to wherever we were diving that day.

Some posh folk had store-bought bags for their gear, but most of us had a word with a club-member who worked down’t pit, and who could acquire National Coal Board laundry wash-bags that would hold all the kit you’d need for a day’s diving and, crucially, were very cheap, costing maybe a pint at the pub Monday night.

On hardboats these days I see folk taking kit aboard in crates or sawn-off Sofnolime tubs, but my gear is still stowed in one of my original mesh laundry bags. They’re pretty much indestructible.

Of course, you need summat bigger for foreign trips on which you also need to pack your wetsuit at the end of the day, and then my old laundry bag just isn’t big enough. So I deploy my secret weapon – a second bag!

Enter the Lomo mesh dive-bag, which promises to be big enough for all my dive-gear and claims to possess all the advantages of my old bags, only on a bigger scale, though it does cost a few bob more.