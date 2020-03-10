Spitting image scoops pool in contest

This photograph entitled Spurt, taken by Australian diver Scott Portelli, has been named Best in Show in the annual DPG (Dive Photo Guide) / Wetpixel Masters competition. The international online contest is described by its US organisers as “the Super Bowl of underwater-imaging events”.

Portelli’s split-shot of spitting fish came first in one of the five competition categories, Wide Angle Unrestricted.

The other categories are Macro Traditional‚ Macro Unrestricted, Wide Angle Traditional and Video, the “unrestricted” categories having no specific rules regarding digital manipulation. The competition is open to underwater photographers and videographers at all levels.

The judging panel, consisting of eminent underwater photographers David Doubilet, Stephen Frink, Erin Quigley, Scott “Gutsy” Tuason, Keri Wilk and Tony Wu, were impressed by Portelli’s entry.

It shows emperorfish off Lord Howe Island jostling for position among a school of silver drummer, one spurting water to distract other fish from nabbing food fed to them by tourists.

“This is that moment we might see but rarely capture,” said Doubilet. “This is literally crystal-clear behaviour.”