‘You can book with confidence’

In the light of current health concerns, liveaboard specialist Blue O Two is offering reassurance to divers booking forthcoming trips in the form of refunds or date-change options.

“While the risk is low, the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has left some people feeling very concerned about booking their next diving adventure,” says the company. “To ease your worries, we have introduced some new rules so you can book with us, with total confidence.

“If you make a new booking with us, between 9 March to 30 April you can cancel your liveaboard space and receive a full refund”.

In addition, from the 9 March onwards any divers making new bookings who are unable to travel due to COVID-19 will be able to claim a refund or move their trip to a later date.

Blue O Two also assures divers that it has implemented health and safety measures aboard its vessels to minimise the possibility of infection, and is “issuing advice from The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention to all customers to reduce the risk of infection”.

Find out more here