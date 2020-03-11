Emperor eases trip-planning fears

In view of uncertainty about the possibility of travel restrictions being imposed by local, Egyptian, Maldivian or Indonesian governments in their efforts to contain COVID 19 (Coronavirus), Emperor Divers has announced that it is temporarily amending its cancellation conditions to make it easier for scuba divers to plan their trips.

If travel restrictions should be implemented by these governments, travellers who made new bookings between 10 March and 30 April and are affected will be allowed to cancel their trip and collect a full refund.

If any new booking made to these destinations between 1 May and 30 June is affected, travellers will be allowed to either cancel the trip or be rebooked free of charge up to 14 days before arrival.

These temporary cancellation conditions could be extended depending on how the situation unfolds.