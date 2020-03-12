Be The Champ! – Seagrass Beds

Seagrass itself is hardly a dream photographic subject, but because of its importance we should still try to produce attractive images. Meadows photograph best when we shoot towards the sun – the colour and texture of leaves comes through far better this way.

In shallow, calm water, where seagrass often thrives, we can also incorporate attractive sunbursts and sun-rays, especially when the sun is low in the sky.

Some species of seagrass grow right up to the surface, and on windless days this can create mesmerising reflections.

Timing our photography for low tide will accentuate this effect, looking especially good if we shoot with a rectilinear (non-fisheye) wide-angle lens.

That said, the main photographic attraction of seagrass is the collection of creatures that live there. When I’m planning a seagrass dive, it’s a benefit to recalibrate my expectations from a reef dive. On seagrass I should be hoping for just one or two good-quality subjects, and will probably have to dedicate far more time to searching than shooting.

Seagrass is home to a wide diversity of macro subjects, including fabulous cryptic invertebrates, including sea-slugs and crustaceans.

Seagrass leaves often photograph a dull green in macro pictures, but will look bright and attractive with light coming through them. The fancy solution is to use backlighting in our macro shots, the easier alternative is to shoot balanced-light pictures, allowing the ambient light into our images. Both work well.