Oceanic Alpha 10 SPX Regulator

At £270 Oceanic’s Alpha 10 SPX might be a budget regulator, but it has been awarded the EN250A standard for easy breathing and octopus-sharing in water as cold as 4°C.

The simplified piston first stage is designed to boost reliability while reducing servicing costs, and is equipped with two high-pressure and four medium-pressure outlets for easy hose routeing.

The lightweight second stage is pneumatically balanced to minimise cracking effort.

13 March 2020

