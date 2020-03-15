Portal to Tubbataha

The reef was healthy. In fact, it was exquisitely healthy. Hard and soft corals crowded each other for space, while clouds of anthias coloured orange, red, purple and lime-green fluttered a few feet above.

Near the top of the drop-off, we had just encountered a dense school of trevally, swirling in a veritable tornado of fish, and now we were once again drifting at the precipice of the wall below.

Our eyes turned to the deep, and we began to descend. Whip corals, gorgonians and massive barrel sponges festooned the wall, and at depth the anthias were replaced with swarms of pyramid butterflyfish and redtooth triggerfish, all fluttering peacefully in the open water until something big swam by – which caused a mass rush to the safe confines of the reef-wall.

This was Tubbataha… something big was often noted swimming by!

As we drifted deeper, our attention was suddenly fixed on a set of white dots barely visible in the gloom of the deep. We squinted and strained until, gradually, a massive form emerged from the edge of visibility and appeared in all its glory: a whale shark! No, two! No, hang on… is that a third?

Tubbataha is a collection of three coral atolls that barely reach the surface in a stretch of water in the Sulu Sea, the geographical centre of world marine biodiversity.

Lying more than 90 miles south-east of Puerto Princesa in the Philippines province of Palawan, Tubbataha Reefs National Park is a 375sq mile Marine Protected Area reachable only by liveaboard, and only at certain times of the year.

The North Atoll, South Atoll and Jessie Beazley Reef that make up Tubbataha are a World Heritage Site and a magnet for scuba divers.