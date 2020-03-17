Prison Break

Who would have thought that the words “fun” and “Soviet prison” could be used together in the same sentence?

Like a spoilt child, I’m almost reluctant to share this unique diving destination with you. It’s way too much fun, and as a result is likely to become over-run by Instagram “influencers” and YouTubers at any time, opening the site to divers the world over.

Oh well, here goes…

The moody grey sky is threatening rain as we arrive at the gates of Rummu prison, which intensifies the gloomy look of this now-defunct Soviet facility.

The barbed wire, concrete walls and watchtowers are still in place as we slowly drive down a bumpy track alongside the prison wall, passing a huge spoil-heap to arrive beside the quarry.

I like this place – it has adventure written all over it, and I’m not talking about the graffiti on the outer walls.

Rummu housed inmates destined for a life, or at least a prison sentence, of hard labour. During the Soviet era (pre-1991) they would be put to work at its in-house limestone quarry.

Both Rummu and its next-door neighbour, the equally macabre-looking Murru prison, closed for good in 2012. Later, we were to take a dry tour around Murru’s maximum-security units and miscellaneous buildings.

But as divers we were more interested initially in Rummu, where many of the quarry workings and utility buildings were submerged as spring water rose to the brim once the pumps had been shut off.

Until recently scuba-divers, snorkellers and swimmers entered the facility but only unofficially.

However today a small dive, kayak and stand-up paddleboard centre operates from a well-equipped container at one end of the vast quarry lake.

A jetty has replaced the slippery entry point and, after assembling my equipment and absorbing the dive-guide’s briefing, I walk to the end to peek into the invitingly clear water.