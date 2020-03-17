Scubapro Hydros X

Building on the success of the Hydros Pro back-inflation BC, Scubapro has launched the jacket-style Hydros X in male and female versions.

Featuring Monoprene coatings, the Hydros is said to have added grip under water to prevent it shifting around, and “near-instant” drying properties to facilitate packing.

It features quick-release main weights as well as rear trim-weights. Along with two D-rings, a range of optional accessory mounting hardware is offered.

The price? £699.